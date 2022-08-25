Jenna Bush Hager shocks fans as she reveals different side to husband Henry with hilarious story No one saw it coming!

When it comes to spilling secrets and games of Never Have I Ever, Jenna Bush Hager is proving nothing is off limits, even if it means exposing her husband!

The star wasn't afraid of throwing her husband Henry Hager under the bus, when playing the classic sleepover game with her co-star Hoda Kotb on 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

As the two co-hosts were discussing sneaky behavior, home etiquette, and messy accidents in other people's homes, the mom-of-three outed her husband as the culprit of some serious damage.

The initial prompt was: "Never have I ever spilled something on someone's carpet and pretended nothing happened."

Hoda didn't hold back and immediately said she unfortunately had, to which Jenna joked: "Well, I have never, because it's been real obvious."

However, she didn't stop there, doubling down on the confessions to reveal an accident that Henry had which was much worse than any wine or cocktail spillage on a carpet.

The hilarious story

She admitted: "One time Henry was dancing on Barbara's coffee table…" recalling an event at her twin sister's home.

Her co-star interrupted her, foreshadowing the outcome, and joked: "Oh, no. Let's just pause and let me just think about that."

Though Henry was surely embarassed, he and Barbara by now have a nearly twenty year long friendship

Then Jenna continued, painting even more of a hilarious scene, when she said: "Henry is dancing to Thunder Rolls by Garth Brooks, on Barbara's coffee table, and all of a sudden the coffee table broke in two… Henry was like, 'Uh, I got to call and get you a new coffee table.'"

Fans raved about the host giving a glimpse into a totally different side to her husband, and wrote in the comments: "Howling," and: "Jenna is hilarious," as well as: "You two are too much! At first I'm imagining a toddler dancing on your sister's coffee table and then I remembered Henry is your husband. Even better! Love it!"

