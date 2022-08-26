Peter Andre shares sweet photo alongside son Junior and rarely seen lookalike family member The singer took to social media

Peter Andre took to social media with the most fabulous photo on Thursday alongside his sweet son Junior, 17, and his rarely-seen brother Michael Andre.

In the heartwarming update, shared as they holidayed in Cyprus, the Andre trio could have easily been mistaken for triplets as they posed side-by-side for a sunny evening snap.

Captioning the post, the dad-of-four wrote: "The Boys," alongside a red love heart emoji as well as tagging both of his family members.

Michael also shared the photo and wrote: "The boys at our second home #cyprus2022 @peterandre @officialjunior_andre." Peter replied with four red love heart emojis.

Fans of the brother-duo flocked to comment on the sweet photo, with one writing: "Beautiful picture of you all." A second added: "Three handsome Andre men," next to a heart-eyes emoji. A third wrote: "Ahh, lovely pic."

The sweet update came just days after the Mysterious Girl singer shared the most beautiful photo of his daughter Princess who was absolutely glowing with a makeup-free face as she lapped up the sunshine.

Referencing his daughter's nickname, the dad-of-four captioned the sweet photo: "Sometimes afternoon sun is the only thing you need. Love you bist. #nofilter #nomakeup #natural @officialPrincess_Andre @tianaharrisx."

In the photo, the 15-year-old rocked a vest top and shorts as well as an elegant side plait for the photo, which saw her pose alongside her friend.

Fans couldn't get enough of the stunning teenager and shared their messages in the comments section.

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Naturally beautiful. No make-up needed, although at that age make-up is life haha."

Others commented: "Natural beauties…lovely to see a young girl not caked in make-up, natural beauty x," and: "Princess could be an ambassador bringing natural beauty back…"

A fourth wrote: "How did she get so grown up, natural beauty for sure."

