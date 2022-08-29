Jenna Bush Hager shares glimpses of family vacation The NBC star is enjoying her break

Jenna Bush Hager has been enjoying her time off Today as she gets to spend a precious few moments with her family before summer ends.

The TV star shared a glimpse into her vacation with them, also including her sister Barbara Bush and her family.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager reunites with daughter Mila

The group jetted off to Maine to frolic around in the water and spend a few days among nature, with her kids Poppy, Mila, and Hal making the best of their time while also doting over baby cousin Cora.

"Magical Maine," Jenna titled her photo compilation, and her fans loved the peek at her family life and began immediately gushing over her kids in particular.

"SO MUCH TO LOVE ABOUT THIS," one wrote, with another commenting: "Beautiful, I just love the photo of the girls walking in the flowers."

A third added: "Maine is so beautiful!! Pretty pics!!" with a fourth also saying: "You and Barbara have beautiful children! Your parents are very blessed."

Jenna provided a peek at her family vacation

During her break, Jenna had a lot to celebrate and be thankful for, and one of them was the adorable milestone she reached with son Hal, who turned three.

She commemorated the toddler's special day with a slew of never-before-seen pictures of him alongside his family, and they seriously were as sweet and cute as it could get.

The adorable photos captured Hal through various phases of toddlerhood, including some at the beach, one cuddling with his mom in bed, another one guzzling ice cream from a bowl, as well as one standing next to his father, Henry Hager.

The last snapshot, however, was arguably the sweetest, as it pictured Hal next to his two older sisters, Mila and Poppy, and it proved their undisputable resemblance to one another.

The Today star celebrated her son's third birthday recently

"Three years with the most gentle (mostly!), loving, and hilarious. We love you Hal! Let’s play trucks, read books and play baby kitty all day!" she wrote.

