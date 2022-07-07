Jennifer Aniston mourns death of colleague with heartfelt dedication The Friends star is heartbroken

Jennifer Aniston took to social media to share that she and the team on The Morning Show had lost one of their own over the past week.

In a statement she shared, she revealed that Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant on the show, had suddenly passed away.

The actress wrote: "This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen. One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job."

She added as well that a GoFundMe page had been set up in order to provide support for his wife and young son, with Jennifer also attaching photographs of the family.

"In memory of Gunnar, a page has been set up to help raise funds for his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars during this difficult time. We are going to miss you, Gunnar."

Jennifer paid tribute after the death of a colleague

The past week proved to be an emotional one for the Friends star, although she was able to experience an emotional high when she got to deliver a special on-air honor.

Jennifer made a surprise virtual appearance at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards to pay tribute to her father, Days of Our Lives star John Aniston.

She shared that "this is truly a special moment for me." The 53-year-old continued: "It's an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it's also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad."

John, 88, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 37-year portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera. "John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century," she shared, before listing her father's accomplishments and screen credits.

The actress made a virtual appearance to celebrate her father

"You name it, I'm sure he's been on it," she joked.

"For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she concluded. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

