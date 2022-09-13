Lizzo delivers emotional speech at the Emmy Awards: 'This is for the big girls' The songstress welled up

Lizzo gave an emotional speech at the Emmy Awards on Monday night following her spectacular win.

The Juice hitmaker was visibly moved as she took to the stage to accept her award for her show entitled Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Overcome with emotion, Lizzo dedicated her first ever Emmy award to 'the big girls'.

WATCH: Lizzo's emotional acceptance speech at the 2022 Emmy Awards

In her moving speech, she said: "I mean my big girls come to the stage right now. I want to say thank you to the Emmys and the Emmy voters.

"I'm very emotional! The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for these people who are on the stage with me. The stories that they shared, they're not that unique, they just don't get the platform."

Reflecting on her childhood, the 34-year-old added: "Let's just tell more stories. When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me.

"If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, you're going to see that person but [expletive], it's going to have to be you."

The Rumors songstress rounded off her speech with a teary goodbye. "I love you so much. Oh, my god, god bless y'all. This is for the big girls," she gushed.

Her Emmy-award winning show charts 13 plus-size dancers as they battle it out to land a role as a backup dancer at one of Lizzo's future concerts. The show beat fierce competition from the likes of RuPaul's Drag Race, The Voice and Top Chef.

Earlier on Monday evening, the songstress turned heads as she arrived on the red carpet. Opting for an eye-catching, red tulle gown by Italian designer Giambattista Vallie, Lizzo looked simply stunning.

She teamed her ruffled gown with a pair of strappy tan heels and styled her raven locks in a sleek updo.

Exuding glamour, the singer elevated her striking look with a cherry red manicure, gem-encrusted earrings and a slick of dark mauve lipstick.

