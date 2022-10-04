George Stephanopoulos embraces the country with his new wedding look The ABC News anchor went the casual route

George Stephanopoulos may be most recognizable for his professional demeanor and sharp suits, but he knows how to let loose from time to time.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos lets his hair down during family adventure

Apart from being a wise-cracking wit during Good Morning America, he’ll usually embrace his more casual side when around wife Ali Wentworth.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

Such was the case for a recent special occasion, when the two attended a close friend’s country-themed wedding.

George and Ali certainly did themselves up for the occasion, as the latter donned a colorful western-style dress with cowboy boots.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' daughter shares different side to mom Ali Wentworth in hilarious behind-the-scenes clip

George wasn’t far behind, opting for a black western shirt that had his initials on them with jeans, cowboy boots, and a matching hat.

Fans were definitely surprised and delighted to see a different side of the GMA anchor, which Ali shared more of on her social media.

George fully leaned into the western theme for a friend's wedding

"Country strong!" the actress captioned her sweet post, as the stars donned their cowboy hats laced with metallic studs for their playful wedding dance, complete with a backing band.

Ali, 57, looked incredible in a geometric-print shirt dress that complemented her feminine silhouette.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth to become empty nesters in the very near future

MORE: Ali Wentworth supports husband George Stephanopoulos' big new project

Complete with a relaxed open collar, three-quarter length sleeves and a figure-flattering waistline, her belted dress was the ultimate getup for a laidback night out with her husband George.

The couple beamed at the camera as they danced with each other, Ali rocking minimal makeup and styling her blonde hair in a neat French braid tucked beneath her hat.

He and Ali had the time of their life on the dancefloor

George's co-anchor Michael Strahan was quick to react to the couple's fun video. "OMG is that my guy George dancing!! [Laughing emoji]. Love it," as author Harlan Coben commented: Why can I only hit the like button once???"

"Why do you guys look 25???" asked a friend, as a fourth sweetly shared: "Wow!!! Who are you people????"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.