Ashton Kutcher shares rare insight into parenting two kids with Mila Kunis and responsibilities at home

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis never shy away from talking about their parenting techniques and the ways in which their home lives differ from celebrity norm.

Ashton, 45, shared a new video on Instagram in collaboration with a money-managing app and debit card named Acorns, and proposed the idea of creating an efficient system of allowances with his kids, Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

While displaying a hack for folding clothing he'd found on the internet, the actor and entrepreneur stated that "the better, faster, easier way to fold a shirt…is to get your kids to do it."

He explained that growing up, he and his siblings bought the things they wanted by getting chores done around the house, and he and Mila had imbued the same values in their children.

Ashton added that the point of encouraging his children to manage their money with their parents online was because his own were mostly interested in buying things online, which money from chores and allowances wouldn't pay for.

In his caption, he wrote: "What's the easiest way to get chores around the house done? Easy — get your kids to do it," saying that the product he was advertising was best to "manage your kids' chores, allowance, and money."

A fan enthusiastically commented on the video: "I seriously love how Ashton and Mila are so NORMAL when it comes to their kids! Yes, they have tons of money, but it doesn't mean that their kids just get whatever they want. I seriously love this."

Another wrote: "That's so cool! Great way of teaching kids financial literacy. Brilliant!" and a third added: "Okay that's actually a good idea... I'm in."

The couple, who first met while co-starring on That 70's Show, made waves back in 2018 when Ashton revealed on an episode of the Dax Shepard podcast Armchair Expert that they wouldn't be setting up a trust fund for their children.

"We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," he told Dax. "My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it. And they'll never know it, because this is the only one that they'll know."

The Dude, Where's My Car? actor did say that he would be happy to support his children if they were to embark on a business venture of their own to earn their way in the world.

"If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it," Ashton said during the podcast. "But they're not getting trusts."

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Ashton and Mila are worth a combined $275 million, so if their plans remain till the end, whichever charities receive their donations will be very grateful.