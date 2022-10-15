Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg discusses welcoming third family member

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is loved up with her YouTuber boyfriend Joe Sugg who opened up about welcoming a third family member on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 31-year-old did a Q+A with his 6.3 million followers. Amongst the questions, one excited fan asked if he and Dianne will be welcoming a dog any time soon.

The star replied: "We'd both love to have one eventually. But we don't have time to properly look after an animal especially with training etc, as I'm the sort of person who panics letting any dog off a lead in case it runs off and doesn't come back or jumps up at someone who may not like dogs. One day, woof."

The pair have been together since 2018 after being partnered in Strictly Come Dancing together.

Recently the duo appear closer than ever and earlier this week, Joe revisited his dancing days and helped Dianne with rehearsals for her movie week routine.

Taking to her Instagram, the professional dancer, 33, shared a video of herself and Joe dancing away in the kitchen, rehearsing her routine to Flash Bang Wallop, which she and Tyler West performed last week.

Captioning the video, the star penned: "When you ask him to rehearse with you when you get home from rehearsal @joe_sugg."

Dianne and Tyler took the audience by storm with their performance

It's clear Joe hasn't forgotten how to bust a move after his own stint on the show, as he looked fabulous going through the motions with his girlfriend.

Tyler was quick to reply to the impressive clip and hilariously penned: "@joe_sugg can you just wear a disguise and do it for me next time."

Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor also chimed in, adding: "Aww dude! This is ace!" alongside three love heart emojis.

Friends and fans were also delighted with the clip. One follower replied: "I love this so much. Watching that has put the biggest smile on my face!! The Charleston was just amazing. I can’t wait to see your garage mix this week."

