Dianne Buswell's boyfriend Joe Sugg replaces Strictly partner Tyler West in new video The star took to social media

Dianne Buswell revealed the secret way her boyfriend Joe Sugg helps her during Strictly Come Dancing in a brand new video on Wednesday.

MORE: Dianne Buswell shares the most romantic gesture from boyfriend Joe Sugg

Taking to her Instagram, the professional dancer, 33, shared a video of herself in the kitchen with Joe replacing her parter on the show Tyler West as they rehearsed the choreography for her and Tyler's movie week routine to Flash Bang Wallop, which they performed last week.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg blown away by cutest gift in video you need to see

Captioning the video, the star penned: "When you ask him to rehearse with you when you get home from rehearsal @joe_sugg."

READ: Dianne Buswell's behind-the-scenes wedding photo with Amy Dowden will confuse you

SEE: Bridesmaid Dianne Buswell sparks reaction in low-cut dress in new wedding clip

It's clear Joe hasn't forgotten how to move after his stint on the show in 2018, as he looked fabulous going through the motions with his girlfriend of three years.

Joe helped Dianne rehearse

Tyler was quick to reply to the impressive clip and hilariously penned: "@joe_sugg can you just wear a disguise and do it for me next time."

Strictly contestant Ellie Taylor also chimed in, adding: "Aww dude! This is ace!" alongside three love heart emojis.

Friends and fans were also delighted with the clip and loved seeing the happy couple dancing away. One follower replied: "I love this so much. Watching that has put the biggest smile on my face!! The Charleston was just amazing. I can’t wait to see your garage mix this week."

Dianne and Tyler were so fab

A second replied: "Seeing you two dance together after all this time still makes my heart melt."A third added: "I love seeing you dance together, he’s your biggest supporter xx."

The duo started dating in 2018 after they were partnered together on the show. Their relationship was a major milestone for Joe as he revealed to the Sunday Times that the Strictly star was his first girlfriend.

So far this year, Dianne and Tyler have taken the show by storm and received two very impressive scores of ten points from Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas after performing the routine.

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell shows off natural hair colour - and you won't believe it

Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke awarded the pair nine points each. Motsi and Shirley's fantastic scores were a major milestone for the pair as they received the first tens of this series.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.