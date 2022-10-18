Helen Skelton shares hilariously relatable moment during Strictly rehearsals

Helen Skelton shared a glimpse of her day-to-day life on Strictly Come Dancing, and her latest update will certainly strike a chord.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter posted a behind-the-scenes snippet of herself pausing for a moment of light relief.

Reclining on a sofa, the mum-of-three candidly filmed herself eating a bar of chocolate as Fleur East and Vito Coppola danced up a storm. Helen's professional dance partner Gorka Marquez joined the trio and filmed the impromptu performance.

The dance partners put their training to the test and performed a series of sassy dance moves – we're talking snake hips!

Alongside the hilarious video, Helen included the caption: "Insight into my life at the min… @gorkamarquez making the content for everyone. Me eating chocolate. @fleureast @vitocoppola_real @bbcstrictly being epic. It takes all sorts. Love this gang."

The presenter has been paired with Gorka Marquez

Helen's candid revelation comes after she opened up about the realities of taking part in Strictly as a mum-of-three.

Appearing on Lorraine, the 39-year-old presenter - who has three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler - was asked how she balances, "me time and work".

Last week the duo wowed the judges with their powerful paso doble

Helen replied: "Of course I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!"

Just days before, it was revealed that her ex Richie Myler is having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - six months after he left the family home. The former couple's shock split took place in April, four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie.

Helen welcomed Elsie on 28 December 2021

The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

In a short statement confirming their separation at the time, Helen wrote: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

