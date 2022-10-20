Gwen Stefani is a Halloween bombshell in incredible corset dress The star is ready for spooky season!

Gwen Stefani was a vision on Thursday when she took to social media with a fabulous montage of her Halloween looks over the years - and they are incredible!

One of her fabulous looks saw the popstar, 53, looking sensational in a denim corset dress as she appeared to be a spooky cowgirl. The star had fake blood dripping from her face and even rocked a striking brunette wig and cowgirl hat for the occasion.

Captioning the post she penned: "Just a lil excited for #Halloween." Other costumes showed the star dressed as a beautiful ballerina, a tiger with two-tone hair and Alice Wonderland amongst other fabulous shots.

There were also a number of snaps from the star's childhood showing her all dressed up for the spooky occasion.The star added the song Monster Mash to the exciting video.

Gwen is a major fan of the holiday

Friends and fans were delighted with the exciting update. One fan wrote: "True HallowQueen." A second added: "Love the throw back pics. Monster Mash’s one of Blake’s favorite songs. So cute."

A third added: "YAS QUEEN!!! Thank you for ending us with those new/old pictures."

Whether it's playing dress up or rocking a gorgeous ensemble on stage, it's safe to say the Hollaback Girl, singer is never short of a stylish look.

The star looked fab

On Wednesday, the star once again showed off another daring look. The Voice judge looked phenomenal as she styled out a striking outfit with a cut-out section around her midriff, showcasing part of her toned torso.

However, the most eye-catching part of her entire ensemble was the dozens of diamonds that had been encrusted into it. The jewels popped as they contrasted against the black of her top, and added a shimmering quality to her pink underskirt.

Captioning one of the photos of the look the star penned: "Feelin pretty n punky in pink gx #TheVoice #VoiceBattles."

