Paris Fury defends decision with husband Tyson to remove daughter, 11, from school The couple share six children together

Paris Fury has spoken out following the decision to remove her daughter Venezuela from school at the age of 11.

Paris shares six children with her husband, champion boxer Tyson Fury: Venezuela, 13, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, Prince Adonis Amaziah, two, and baby Athena who was born prematurely last August.

They first met almost two decades ago - when 17-year-old Tyson was an unknown up and coming boxer. Paris, then known as Paris Mullroy, was 15, and, like her future husband, was raised an Irish Traveller family and a devout practising Catholic.

"We finish school at primary age, which is the traditional traveller way," Paris explained in an interview with The Sun.

"We’ve just brought the tradition into the 21st century. Venezuela wanted to leave school and all her [traveller] friends were leaving.”

Paris revealed that Venezuela now studies with a tutor and is also taking piano lessons.

She also admitted that Tyson had some reservations, but the couple ultimately decided that Venezuela should leave school as planned due to their busy schedule.

The mum added: "We move so much [the family also have a house in Las Vegas and regularly travel to America to be with Tyson]. It wouldn’t work if they were in school full-time to then be off to America."

Just last week, Paris proudly shared a series of photos in celebration of Venezuela’s 13th birthday. The couple threw their daughter a Las Vegas-themed party – with the teen dressed to the nines for her big day.

“Her birthday party was amazing, she had the best time with all her friends and I loved watching them all enjoy it,” mum Paris told her followers.

