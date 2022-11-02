Gabrielle Union shares sweet glimpse into family life with Dwyane Wade amid major milestone

Gabrielle Union is most grateful for her family as she goes through a major milestone. She officially turned fifty on 29 October, and took a moment to pay tribute to those closest to her.

The star has been married to former Miami Heats basketball player Dwyane Wade since 2014, and the two are doting parents to daughter Kaavia James, three, as well as Dwyane's daughter from his previous marriage, Zaya, who is fifteen.

For her milestone birthday, Gabrielle reflected on her life, and expressed gratitude for her sweet family.

She took to Instagram to share an adorable selfie in which she is smiling ear to ear – and glowing – as she lays on the couch next to her husband and toddler.

In other photos, Kaavia has her adorable sassy face that she has gone viral for multiple times over, as she sports a Princess Rapunzel from Disney's Tangled tiara while cuddling with her dad.

In her caption, the actress wrote: "As we start this journey across the world for my 50th, I just want to luxuriate in my gratitude for my family, my amazing friends and all the friends I haven't even met in person who have kept this train on the tracks this year, even after I collided with myself."

The adorable family snapshot

She added: "Thank y'all for rockin with the old homie. I appreciate you guys more than you can imagine."

Fans were shocked to learn she was fifty already, and plenty of her celebrity friends took to the comments to wish her a happy birthday, with Viola Davis writing: "The 5-0 club has never looked better!!!" and Beyoncé's mother Tina Lawson commented: "You are getting finer as time goes by," plus Octavia Spencer added: "It is your season. Radiate. Luxuriate. Appreciate. You!!!"

Gabrielle celebrated her birthday with an epic trip to Ghana

In honor of her special birthday, the family jetted off to Ghana, where she said her three-year-old felt "right at home."

She shared an epic video montage of her trip so far, where the adorable tot is being dressed up in what appears to be traditional garb.

