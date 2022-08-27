Gabrielle Union, 49, sparks major reaction from fans after sensational string bikini snap

Gabrielle Union sparked a major reaction from her social media followers this weekend as she posed up a storm in a string bikini.

The actress and singer took to Instagram to share a sensational video of herself that left fans in awe over her incredible gym-honed figure. Soundtracked to Beyonce's I'm That Girl, Gabrielle took a refreshing shower onboard a yacht. Referencing the song and her age, she captioned the post: "That Girl… Is 49."

The LA's Finest actress highlighted her washboard abs in a tiny black and orange camo-print two-piece as she squeezed the sea water out of her hair. Fans were blown away by Gabrielle's photo and rushed to the comment section to comment on her incredibly youthful appearance. One wrote: "She is goals!!! Looking absolutely Ah maze."

"IT'S GIVING 25," another said, and a third added: "This is 49??? Can't wait to get older."

Many more were left confused, thinking that Gabrielle was ringing in her 49th birthday, but as one pointed out: "It's not her birthday yall. She's a big Scorpio, she was just acknowledging her 49 beauty."

"I'm pretty sure it's not her birthday. It's a flex that she's 49 and fine," another said, which prompted someone else to respond: "She's a Scorpio all day lmao."

Gabrielle's birthday isn't until 29 October, and this year she will celebrate a major milestone: her 50th birthday. We expect it will be a major celebration that the star's husband, Dwayne Wade, is already in the process of planning!

Gabrielle has been married to the former NBA player since 2014. They currently reside in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, where they are raising their four children.

While they welcomed their beautiful daughter Kaavia via surrogate in 2018, Gabrielle is also a step-mom to her husband's three children, Zaire, Zaya, and Xavier, from his previous relationship.

