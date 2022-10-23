Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey reminds fans of heartbreaking death in family with bittersweet photo Audrey is Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter

Audrey McGraw is becoming a star on social media in her own right, thanks to her incredible music videos and fun fashion posts.

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey McGraw stuns in bathroom selfie

The 21-year-old daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill used her platform over the weekend to pay tribute to her "cool" uncle Hank, sharing a stylish photo of him with her dad, which was posted on her late grandfather, Tug McGraw's Foundation website.

Tim's dad, the famous baseball star Tug McGraw, passed away from a brain tumor in 2004.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The true story behind Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's relationship

Tug set up his foundation - which is now run by his sons - before his death, in the hope of finding glioblastoma brain cancer treatments.

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie left 'disheartened' after overhearing painful conversation

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughters show support after mother Faith Hill's latest news

On the website, a poignant quote reads: "It was Tug's wish that others suffering from brain tumors could access more resources to help improve their quality of life..."

Tug was hospitalized with a glioblastoma brain tumor in 2003, and the surgery that was performed to remove it was successful, resulting in initial reports suggesting that his recovery would result in him having many more years left.

Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey shared a family photo from her late grandfather Tug McGraw's charity

Tragically, it later returned in an inoperable form and Tug passed away nine months later in January 2004.

MORE: Faith Hill looks so different with super short hair transformation

SEE: Tim McGraw's daughter Maggie makes rare appearance during sweet family reunion

Following his death, his son Tim recorded his song, Live Like You Were Dying, which reached Number One on the U.S Billboard country music charts for seven weeks, and was also named as the number one country song of that year by Billboard.

Tim is a devoted family man and often pays tribute to his loved ones both in interviews and on social media. Along with Audrey, he and Faith are also parents to daughters Gracie, 25, and Maggie, 24.

The celebrity couple became empty nesters last year when Audrey left home, and Tim spoke out about the big change in an interview at the time.

He told People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Tug McGraw passed away from a brain tumour in 2004

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

MORE: Audrey and Gracie McGraw share sadness following heartbreaking loss

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.