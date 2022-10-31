Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie leaves fans in tears with raw home video The celebrity couple are parents to three daughters

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie has stunned fans with a new video on social media.

The 25-year-old is an incredibly talented singer and a Broadway star - and as a result, her fan base is growing rapidly.

Over the weekend, Gracie had fans in tears with an emotional rendition of I Know the Truth by Aida.

The singer was seen belting out the lyrics in the clip, and wrote a heartfelt message alongside it, explaining that she had deleted the footage a number of times, but felt more confident than ever posting it now. She even dedicated the song to her friend, actor Matt Doyle, who she said "loves when I sing this song".

The message read: "I know the truth ~ Aida. Was trying not to be too loud for the neighbors at this hour. I’ve posted and deleted and posted and deleted this song so many times but every time I do it I have gained more and more confidence and skill with my voice because of queen @lizcaplan.

"I’ll probably delete this in a month or so and do it again. This goes out to @mattfdoyle because I love him and he loves when I sing this song."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter shared an emotional video of her singing at home

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with many admitting that the emotional song made them cry.

One wrote: "Gracie this made me cry, because you sang with such deep emotion that it your performance moved me. Do not ever doubt yourself again!" Another remarked: "This had me in tears. Beautiful." A third observed: "You have a gorgeous voice a beautiful mixture of your mother and father. You are a blessing. Keep it up, you have so much to give to the world."

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

Gracie moved to New York City last year to achieve her dream as a Broadway star. Her younger sister, Audrey McGraw, 20, followed suit and has also moved to the Big Apple to study, having flown the nest last year.

Proud parents Tim and Faith - who also share middle daughter Maggie, 24, became empty nesters when Audrey left home, but regularly meet up with their daughters, and even came to NYC earlier in the year to celebrate Maggie's birthday.

The celebrity couple with youngest two daughters Maggie and Audrey

Tim told People at the time of Audrey leaving home: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

