GMA star Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares worries after mountain lion spotted near her LA home The GMA doctor shared a clip from her local news channel

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has to balance living between two major cities, Los Angeles and New York City, and she had a hair-raising experience at her LA home.

READ: GMA's Dr Jennifer Ashton opens up about hair loss that will 'take a year' to recover from

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared news footage of a mountain lion running through the neighborhood. Thankfully, Jennifer was safe as the report confirmed that the animal had been captured by authorities. Speaking of the moment, the star shared: "Just a few miles from us in LA…" and added the eyes emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes surprising hair revelation

But it sounds like everything isn't perfect for when she's in New York City, as she then added: "Rats [NYC] vs mountain lions [LA]," with a monkey emoji.

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton hit by Covid for second time as fans rush to send their support

SEE: Jennifer Ashton looks so stylish during GMA appearance

It's uncommon for mountain lions to make their way into major residential areas like in LA, but earlier this year one was spotted around the property of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal couple took full precautions as they locked down in their home, in which they have two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

Jennifer shared news footage of the scary incident

They were also warned specifically about the flock of chickens that they've been raising in their estate, and even to look after their dogs.

According to security footage, the lion was seen prowling about five miles away near another homeowner's driveway.

READ: Dr. Jennifer Ashton details her agonizing recovery from 'severe' back pain

MORE: Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares positive update on hair resuscitation journey

Executive Director of the Montecito Association Sharon Byrne said: "The fact we have security footage shows though that residents are taking this seriously as it was shot by a camera which is what we've been urging residents to install."

She added: "Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure.

Harry and Meghan dealt with a similar incident earlier in the year

"We want all locals to secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have."

MORE: Jennifer Ashton gets her GMA co-stars talking with latest photos from her getaway

WOW: Jennifer Ashton models swimwear to perfection while vacationing in Italy

Sharon hopefully continued: "We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.

"Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately, they don't want to be around people so we're hoping this one moves on by itself."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.