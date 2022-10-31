Nicola Peltz makes candid admission about turning down husband Brooklyn The actress revealed all in a new interview

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are clearly head over heels in love.

MORE: Nicola Peltz undergoes transformation after candid 'feud' comments

The pair frequently post declarations of love on their respective Instagram accounts and recently marked the six-month anniversary of their wedding day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Peltz-Beckham stars in Welcome to Chippendale trailer

But Nicola has now revealed she once had to let down her husband in the most brutal fashion!

READ: Nicola Peltz leaves fans concerned with tearful photos

MORE: Nicola Peltz cuddles up to lookalike mum – and fans go wild!

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, Style, Nicola shared: "I directed a film last year that I wrote when I was 23 [Lola James]. And Brooklyn is still mad at me, but he was like, 'Can I be in your movie?' And I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I would be honoured, but we have to disguise you.'

Nicola and Brooklyn were married in April

"Obviously he's covered in tattoos and he's British. So, he did a few parts in the background, which if you pay attention, you can find, but in one scene he's like, 'Can I put the mike on, I wanna say a line?'"

READ: Nicola Peltz gushes about mum Claudia in new pictures with Brooklyn Beckham

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham forced to speak out after leaving restaurant without wife Nicola Peltz

After agreeing to his request, Nicola admitted that the scene didn't go to plan. "And I started laughing so hard. He had the most British accent ever," she confessed. "I ended up cutting him out! He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, 'Did you really just cut me out while I'm sitting here?'... I was like, 'Yes, I love you so much!'"

Nicola is making her directorial debut with Lola James

Despite not making the cut for a speaking part, Nicola did confirm that Brooklyn will appear in her film as an extra during a scene.

READ: Victoria Beckham publicly reacts to Brooklyn's interview after absence from Romeo's birthday

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals Romeo's epic 20th birthday cake - and you won't believe it

Lola James is set in 2002 and follows the story of 19-year-old Lola who tries to save enough money to get her brother Arlo out of their 'toxic' home.

Brooklyn and Nicola are clearly head over heels

A description reads: "All Lola wants is for Arlo to have a chance at life she never had. While trying to keep her head above water she spirals into a drug addiction that threatens to consume her.

"Arlo's bright outlook on life keeps her hopeful - until one tragic night when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.