Strictly's Ellie Taylor reveals daughter's cheeky questions about Johannes Radebe

Strictly star Ellie Taylor made a hilarious comment about her young daughter on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Appearing on Saturday's programme, the mother-of-one admitted that her four-year-old daughter, Valentina, is often left "confused" by Ellie's professional relationship with her Strictly dance partner, Johannes Radebe.

"She gets sad that Johannes and I don't finish our dances with a kiss," the comedian revealed.

"And she asked me the other day, I've started sleeping in a different bedroom so she doesn't wake me up in the middle of the night, and she said to me, 'Is Johannes up there, do you sleep with Johannes every night?' And I was saying, 'No he's at his own house, darling.'"

The comedian has been coupled up with Johannes Radebe

Elsewhere in the interview, Ellie hilariously suggested that the BBC should scrap the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel. She added: "No one wants to get criticism anyway do they… I've suggested to producers we get rid of the judges, get rid of the eliminations, we all just learn to dance and after 13 weeks we get a certificate."

Delighted by her personal progress on the dancing competition, the 38-year-old gushed: "I'm absolutely astounded that I'm still in week 8 and I can almost see Blackpool, which is obviously a massive thing in the Strictly calendar. I can smell the fish and chips."

Ellie shares her only daughter with husband, Phil Black. Phil is an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau. Prior to working in the UK, he was based in Moscow as CNN international's Russia correspondent.

Ellie shares daughter Valentina with her husband Phil Black

The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2014 with an intimate ceremony in London alongside their close friends and family. The couple went on to welcome Valentina in 2018.

During the early stages of motherhood, Ellie struggled mentally. Speaking to MailOnline, she confessed: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out.

"You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

