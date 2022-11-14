Goldie Hawn urged to be 'careful' as she takes challenging climb in new video The First Wives Club actress isn't afraid of heights!

Goldie Hawn has conquered new heights - quite literally - in a new video posted on Instagram this week.

The First Wives Club actress took to Instagram on Monday to share footage of herself climbing outside as she embraced nature to promote her charity Mind Up's motivational initiative, Keep Your Mind Up Monday.

Goldie was captured on camera attempting a mini hike, but was urged to stay safe and be careful by her concerned and loyal fans.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn's heartbreaking battle with depression

"Be careful up there Goldie," one wrote, while another remarked: "Careful mama, you're amazing." A third added: "I'm sorry but be careful on wet leaves, you could slip and fall."

Others were quick to praise Goldie's positive attitude and felt inspired as a result. "Yes Goldie, you go," one wrote, while another added: "Love this message." "So inspiring" another replied.

Alongside the footage, Goldie wrote: "Keep your Mind Up for Nature @mindup. "Do you ever feel happier after spending time in nature? Science has revealed that outdoor activities have some incredible benefits on our mental and physical health!

Goldie Hawn was urged to be careful as fans watched her climb outside

"Connecting with nature and the environment can improve our mood, lower blood pressure, and reduce feelings of stress and anger. Research also shows that spending time outside is linked to higher levels of concentration, creativity, and improved mental clarity.

"Even if you live in a city or urban setting, there are many ways to connect with nature. Watching a sunset, going for a walk around the neighborhood, or even just adding plants to our home, are just a few of the many ways we can reap the benefits of nature."

The mother-of-three launched MindUp in 2001, with the charity focusing on both the mental health of children and adults.

Mental health is a subject very close to Goldie's heart, who herself has suffered from depression in the past. The actress opened up about this during an interview on Good Morning Britain in May 2021.

She said: "When I was young, I became depressed. I was 21, rising to success, it's a very difficult thing. I didn't necessarily want that. In doing so, I was very depressed and I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public."

Goldie Hawn has been an advocate for positive mental health for many years

She added: "This is something that for me I worked through. I went to a doctor, I went to a psychologist, I learned about quieting my mind and what happens to the brain, I studied the brain."

Goldie concluded: "For every one of us, we have a different reason why we might feel low, depressed, anxious, a lot of these things… if I broke my arm I would got to a doctor, if I fell and hurt my hip I would got to a doctor. Doctors can help us and we should never feel ashamed to say, 'I'm feeling sad'.

