Exclusive: Mark Wahlberg details big family change for the holidays The actor and businessman also shared advice for starting a business

There's no place like home for the festive period and this holiday season will be Mark Wahlberg's first in Nevada.

This year, The Departed actor, 51, moved to the Silver State with his wife Rhea Durham and their four children—Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12. Speaking to HELLO! , dad-of-four Mark revealed he is looking forward to creating new memories at their new home this holiday season.

"And looking forward to our new home being complete," Mark told HELLO! at a private event to celebrate the debut of Flecha Azul Tequila at The Fontainebleau Miami Beach's Bleau Bar. "That way I can get out of the doghouse."

For Mark, his favorite family tradition is everybody getting together and spending time with one another.

"Thanksgiving was always the best holiday because everybody would come. You know, obviously my siblings and then our extended family," the Flecha Azul Tequila investor shared. "We always try to get together as many people as possible."

In an exclusive with HELLO!, Mark shared sweet details about how his family celebrate the holidays and what he is truly grateful for this year...

Next week is Thanksgiving, is this going to be the first holiday season in Nevada for your family?

We're actually coming back to Florida—to spend time with [my wife's] family... But yes, this is our first holiday season in Nevada.

Are you looking forward to creating new memories in a new home?

Absolutely. Yeah, and looking forward to our new home being complete. That way I can get out of the doghouse.

What's your favorite family tradition?

Just everybody getting together, spending time with each other. Thanksgiving was always the best holiday because everybody would come. You know, obviously my siblings and then our extended family. We always try to get together as many people as possible.

What would you say you are most grateful for this year?

Oh health. Health. I mean, it's been very difficult for a lot, a lot of people. Getting through the pandemic has been very difficult, obviously, for a lot of people, so grateful for my health. I'm grateful for many things.

Will there be tequila on Thanksgiving at the Wahlberg's?

You know what I might have a little bit myself. My wife doesn't drink and obviously my kids are not old enough to drink. So, if I'm gonna have anything on Thanksgiving, I'll have a little tequila.

How do you like to take your tequila? Neat?

Very neat. Yes.

When it comes to get-togethers with friends and family, are you the mixologist?

No, I'm not. I'm not. You know, it's funny because again, not a lot of my family, but with my friends, I would leave it to Flecha Azul Tequila co-founder Aron Marquez. Yes, especially to be the mixologist.

How do you think they would rate your skills if you were mixing drinks?

I'm heavy-handed. So some may appreciate that.

Now you have so many businesses in there one [space] that you're eyeing next?

Ah yes, vacation business. Holiday with my family!

Going anywhere special?

Wherever my wife wants to go!

Since you do have so many businesses, what advice would you give someone looking to start their own business?

First of all, just having the courage to go out there and try to make it happen. And then for me it's always been about finding the right partners.

I would have never gotten into the spirits space with someone who wasn't really successful at what he does and really good at what he does.So being in business with the right people but also taking the risk. Don't be afraid to take risks, that's for sure.

