Elton John inundated with support as he mourns sad death ahead of Christmas The Crocodile Rock singer paid tribute

Elton John will shortly be celebrating Christmas with his family, but he learned of some sad news before the festivities could truly begin.

Taking to social media, the 75-year-old shared his sadness following the death of American record producer Thom Bell. Thom died at the age of 79 on Thursday and helped to pioneer the genre known as Philadelphia soul, and worked with groups like the Delfonics and the Spinners. He also worked with Elton on his songs Are You Ready for Love and Mama Can't Buy You Love.

Paying tribute to his late friend, Elton shared a blurry photo of the pair together, and an album cover that featured the songs the pair worked on together.

In a heartfelt caption, the singer wrote: "So sad to hear of the passing of Thom Bell - wonderful producer of timeless records. Working with him was a highlight of my career.

"Thanks for 'Are You Ready For Love' and 'Mama Can’t Buy You Love'. Two hits I will always cherish."

Elton mourned the loss of his friend

Elton's followers were quick to offer their support, with one saying: "Rest in peace Thom. Thank you as well for the help with these songs, they're truly some of my favorites."

A second commented: "So very sorry Thom was such a big part of yours and others music," while a third added: "Cherished legends are timeless & can't ever be replaced. So sorry for your personal loss."

The singer lost his aunt near the beginning of December

It's been a rough December for Elton, who lost his aunt earlier this month.

The global superstar shared several photos of himself and his aunt, including one where he wore an orange tracksuit while she looked very stylish in a red shirt.

He also shared two photos from the archives, one where she supported him while at a family event, and another featuring Elton as a baby, as she carried him in her arms inside a garden.

Posting a moving caption, he penned: "My beautiful Auntie Win passed away this morning at 95 years of age. I loved her so much and will miss her terribly. She was kindness personified. #RIP."

