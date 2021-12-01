Michelle Obama shares glimpse inside family's garden – and it's spectacular The Obamas were reunited over the weekend

Michelle Obama is part of one of the world's most famous families but they are renowned for being incredibly private when it comes to their home life.

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's unique living situation revealed

So fans were delighted over the weekend when the former FLOTUS shared a glimpse inside their garden during their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, the mom-of-two posted a photo taken from their garden, showing their beloved pet dog Sunny posing in front of a Thanksgiving banner.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's relaxed home

In the caption, Barack Obama's wife wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love."

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals how they put daughter Sasha first during major change

MORE: Michelle Obama wows in a figure-flattering jumpsuit

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Awww! So cute! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!" while another wrote: "What a beautiful picture!" A third added: "Have a great day with family."

With both daughters living away from home, Thanksgiving would have been extra special for Michelle and Barack, who would have enjoyed spending quality time as a family.

Michelle Obama shared a glimpse inside the family's garden

The couple share Malia and Sasha, who largely keep out of the spotlight, but occasionally appear in pictures on their mom and dad's social media accounts.

READ: Michelle and Barack Obama's vast living room inside $8.1million home is gorgeous

RELATED: Michelle Obama dazzled at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in a dress you need to see

Back in August, the pair were pictured with their parents as they celebrated Barack's milestone 60th birthday.

Barack and Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia

Giving an insight into his close bond with his children, Michelle wrote alongside the family photo: "Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all."

READ: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following emotional announcement

RELATED: Michelle Obama celebrates big birthday with rare and adorable family photo

She added: "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday @BarackObama!"

The Obamas are incredibly close

In June, meanwhile, Barack spoke candidly to Anderson Cooper about his daughters, saying: "In terms of them having a good sense of what's right and wrong, and their part and role to play in making the country better, I don't worry about that."

MORE: Malia Obama pictured with famous parents following exciting news

MORE: Michelle Obama showcases toned physique in gorgeous beach photo

Barack admitted that his offspring are "so much wiser, more sophisticated, and gifted than I was at their age" telling the CNN anchor: "What you and I might have tolerated as 'That's sort of how things are,' their attitude is 'Why? Let's change it.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.