Robbie Williams stuns fans as he reveals drastic transformation

Robbie Williams surprised fans over the weekend when the former X Factor judge revealed that he'd undergone an entire dental transformation.

Robbie has been open about abusing his dental health over the years with his past drug use. The star revealed that even though he'd only gone in for a consultation, he'd ended up with a full set of new teeth. Speaking of his old teeth, Robbie said: "They served me well, but I absolutely abused them.

WATCH: Robbie Williams unveils dramatic teeth transformation

"Opening bottles with them. Espresso staining them. Rubbing coke on them. Not brushing them properly. Clenching them for 3 whole decades."

The father-of-four added: "We've been through a lot together. But now it's time to move on. Goodbye my little nubby-yellow-friends."

© Instagram Robbie showed off his new teeth

The star later shared a video of himself trying to get used to his new teeth, with Ayda teasing: "What did you do boo?"

The singer revealed that at the time, his mouth was still too numb to properly speak, but he was able to move his mouth to show off his new pearly whites.

© Instagram The star has a numb mouth following the procedure

Fans were incredibly supportive of the new look, as well as quite surprised, as one enthused: "He is looking 25 again," and a second added: "Adorable can't wait to see the full cheeky smile."

A third penned: " Aww they look amazing, I did love your old teeth though. I dunno what it is but I think sometimes a little imperfection is just perfection you know? Anyhow glad you're chuffed cos how horrific would it be if you hated them. I'd love to get mine done too but they're so bloody expensive. Enjoy your pearlies and hopefully we get more cheeky grins from you."

© Jeff Kravitz The singer has been open about his past substance abuse issues

Speaking about his substance abuse, Robbie explained: "I was ingesting everything I could get my hands on. Ecstasy, cocaine, drinking - I'm literally drinking a bottle of vodka a night before going into rehearsals. So that's happening... that's happening every night."

