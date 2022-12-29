Catherine Zeta-Jones maintains her marriage to Michael Douglas 'only goes well' with two separate bathrooms She may have a point!

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married for a whopping twenty-two years, since 2000, so they know a thing or two about how to make a good marriage last.

There are plenty of tips those in long marriages can offer, from good communication to keeping the romance alive, and the actress' latest, though unexpected, is something she whole-heartedly swears by.

Speaking with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show as she continues to promote her new hit Netflix series, Wednesday, she revealed the set-up she has in her home with the fellow actor that she considers of utmost importance.

It was Kelly who first called out Catherine on the tip, saying: "You're big on saying marriage is… it only goes well when you have two bathrooms. Right? You have your own bathroom"

The mother-of-two quickly confirmed her belief with an excited smile, responding: "Yeah," to which the host replied: "I second this."

Kelly cheekily added: "Because, I don't know what it is about dudes… Why is there hair everywhere?" to which the No Reservations lead added: "Yeah, toothpaste, tops off..."

The actress had support both from Kelly and viewers of the show

Then Catherine further explained: "But you know what, it doesn't have to be about – it's a bit grandiose, 'Oh we need our own bathrooms,' it's just, I'm all for man caves, girl caves. Go and party with the hot rods in the garage, go plant a few herbs in the garden."

Making a case for time apart and boundaries in relationships, she added: "Because… you spend any amount of time with anybody at work, you need a little space."

Catherine has quite the luxurious bathroom she gets to enjoy just for herself

"For me, the bathroom is more of a sanctuary," she confessed, detailing that: "It's not just brushing my teeth and brushing my hair. It's the candles, it's the bath, it's the creams, it's the lotions, you know. And I feel much happier when I come out there without any intrusions."

Fans were quick to get on board, taking to the comments section under the clip from the episode posted to social media and writing: "I will have my own bathroom when I get married," and: "1000% as a couples/relationship therapist, I suggest 2 bathrooms, 2 beds… it can save your relationship," as well as: "IT'S SO WORTH IT!"

