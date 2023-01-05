'Furious' Lorraine Kelly threatens legal action after fake weight loss claim emerges

Lorraine Kelly has revealed she will be taking legal action after a social media post made a fake claim about her recent weight loss.

The 63-year-old, who revealed back in November she had dropped two dress sizes, was left furious when it was suggested she had lost one stone in six weeks.

"Is this correct?" a Twitter follower asked, to which, Lorraine did not hold back by writing: "No it's [explicit] obviously". Lorraine later clarified alongside the original post, saying: "This is utter crap and I have reported - please do not believe this utter utter [explicit]. I'm furious and will be taking legal advice."

Fans were quick to support the ITV presenter with one writing: "Anyone who listens and watches you knows it's healthy eating and exercise, especially dancing that keeps you trim and looking good."

Another said: "Go get them Lorraine, you are an amazing human being, a beautiful soul." A third post read: "Glad you are taking action against this… my girls read things like this and wonder how to do it."

Lorraine shared these pictures back in November

Over the past few months, Lorraine had been keeping fans informed of her healthy weight loss plan and fitness journey with WW UK.

Two months ago, the TV star uploaded two photos from before and after her transformation. In an inspiring caption, she penned: "Wow I can't believe both pictures are me!! I've dropped two dress sizes – I've lost a stone and a half - and the best part of all, I'm finding it easy to keep it off - all thanks to @ww.uk.

"The WW program has helped me create and stick to healthy habits. The app helps me track what I'm eating, how much sleep I’m getting and what exercise I'm doing, as well as making sure I drink enough water and giving me lots of delicious recipes to cook (or at least try haha!)."

She added: "I feel happier and healthier and I love sharing my experiences with the WW community."

