Amanda Kloots 'heartbroken' after death of late husband's mother: 'Thank you for loving me' Amanda's husband Nick died in 2020 of COVID-19

Amanda Kloots has been left heartbroken after the death of her mother-in-law, almost three years after the death of her husband Nick Cordero.

"My heart is broken today. Nick’s mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has passed away,'' Amanda shared on social media alongside a series of pictures of Lesley with her family. "Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma."

Amanda went on to share how the pair became "very close" when Nick became sick with COVID-19 in 2020.

"We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved. We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each other's tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life," Amanda continued, sharing how Nick and his mom were close and that their relationship was "one of the first things that I loved about Nick".

"I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond," she wrote, adding that she hopes Lesley is now "at peace - healthy, happy, no longer in any pain or suffering".

"I will miss you tremendously. Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I’ll love you forever," Amanda concluded.

Amanda honored her mother-in-law with this post

Close friends Sarah Michele Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt were among the first to send their love to Amanda, with 9-1-1 star Jennifer writing: "I’m so sorry. Sending you all my love."

"Sending you love and to the entire Cordero family," added Sarah.

Christie Brinkley commented: "Amanda my heart aches for you and your whole family. I can’t bear the thought of you all grieving again and this time without her support.

"She sounds like a wonderful mom and she raised an amazing son. I hope they are together now and I hope you and your family feel the love and support of all who have have gotten to know you thru the challenging difficult times. Heartfelt sympathy."

Amanda and Nick welcomed their son in 2019

Amanada and Nick were Broadway stars and married in 2017. They welcomed their son Elvis in 2019.

In 2020 Nick's death was one of the first high-profile cases to make headlines, and Amanda's bravery throughout her terrible ordeal has earned her a legion of supportive fans.

