Sofia Vergara looks unreal in mesh corset in new family photos

Sofia Vergara put her famous curves on display in a set of stunning new family photos she shared on Friday – but there was one detail her fans were distracted by.

The AGT judge took to Instagram to post the sweet images and Sofia looked gorgeous wearing a low-cut, black, mesh corset with a pair of figure-hugging pants. However, it was the family dog, Bubbles, who really stole the show.

Bubbles was snapped in each photo being held by Sofia's husband, Joe Manganiello, and fans couldn't help but joke that the pooch was "trying to steal" Sofia's man.

"Every pic... every time.... that dog is there! I get that he loves him, but is it attached to his body now?" one follower joked.

A second quipped: "The dog is trying to steal your man." A third added: "Omg he really loves that dog he's always holding it lol."

Bubbles was rescued by the couple in 2020 and although both Sofia and Joe coo over her, the pup clearly has a favorite.

Bubbles is glued to Joe in each photo

"I'm definitely her favorite family member, for sure. I am dada," Joe told Ryan Seacrest last year.

Sofia later went on Jimmy Fallon's show and confessed that the nine-year-old dog hates her and acts as if she is Joe's "mistress".

"She hates me. She was supposed to be for me, she was supposed to be my dog. And she arrived at the house, and I don't know, she thought that she was for Joe and that's all she wants to do," she said.

Sofia and Joe wed in November 2015

"She is after him all day long, harassing him. It's an obsession this dog has for him. It's horrific, she hates me. She's super mean to me. She bites me," Sofia added.

She later remarked: "He treats her like she is a little puppy, a little daughter he has. But she insists on acting like a mistress. She sleeps with him, she gets angry when I walk in the room, it's a whole thing…"

