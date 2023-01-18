Robin Roberts confesses to 'fighting' Michael Strahan for this specific reason The ABC News co-stars weren't in agreement

Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan are quite close not only as co-workers but also friends off the air, but both can get competitive at times.

Both of them possess the drive of an athlete, and it was definitely at play when Robin confessed to having to "fight" her co-star for a specific interview.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts shares candid BTS video of Michael Strahan

Loading the player...

When interviewing sports media personality Stephen A. Smith on Good Morning America, she revealed that she had to fight off Michael to land the job.

"I had to fight Michael for this interview, you know that," she told Stephen, who reacted with a gleeful chuckle. "But I took him down! I swooped his leg!" she joked.

MORE: Robin Roberts teases wedding prep on GMA during chat with co-stars

TRENDING NOW: Where does Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin live now he's left his $27m NY townhouse?

While Michael protested in the background, Stephen cheekily replied: "That's not much of a fight, because ain't nobody beat Robin Roberts.

"[Strahan] knows that. That's my man right there," he added, which left Robin quite pleased, exclaiming "Oh!" loudly as everyone else joined in on the bit.

The two co-hosts quipped about having to 'fight' for the interview

"Because he's a straight shooter," she continued, backing up his point, before plugging his new book which he'd come on the show to promote.

Ribbing each other isn't new for the pair, as they often like to get a few jokes in on each other while on, but always take it in good humor.

MORE: Robin Roberts' fiancée Amber Laign shares personal message amid engagement news

ALSO POPULAR: Amy Robach's tribute to T.J. Holmes following joint achievement

Such was also the case earlier in the installment when discussing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

While introducing the story, she said: "I'm sorry, Michael, how 'bout dem Cowboys!" and Michael simply responded that it was a "great game."

Robin even got in a joke about Tom Brady's game

Michael even quipped: "Yeah, [saying] 'I'm sorry, Michael' while they're playing Sorry Not Sorry," as she tried to move on from the jab while starting the show.

Michael even looked resigned when he had to introduce the full story later on in the show while Robin cheekily grinned as he said: "It's my job, I have to do it."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.