Khloe Kardashian reveals heartbreak over sudden death in emotional post

Khloe Kardashian penned an emotional tribute to Tristan Thompson's late mother following her heartbreaking death earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old posted a carousel of touching images featuring Tristan's mom, Andrea, Khloe's family, and Khloe's two children whom she shares with Tristan.

Alongside the poignant photographs, the brunette beauty shared a heartfelt statement which read: "I have been avoiding this…. Avoiding accepting this is real. I have so much to say but nothing at all…. I have so many emotions and still I feel numb.

"Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the toughest times in so many of our lives. But at the same time, I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I'm choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom."

Khloe penned a touching tribute

She finished by adding: "Goodbyes for good are something I don't believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I'll get to feel that embrace of yours.

"I'll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I'm choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."

Khloe and Tristan share two children together

Khloe's emotional tribute comes after the star attended Andrea's funeral service on 14 January in Toronto. The star was accompanied by her ex-boyfriend, Tristan, her sister Kim, and her mom, Kris Jenner. Andrea tragically passed away on 5 January after she suffered a heart attack at home.

Whilst Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, the former couple share two adorable children together. The duo welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogacy in July 2022.

The celeb with her daughter, True

At the time, a representative for Khloe said: "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing… We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family".

The former couple are also doting co-parents to four-year-old daughter, True.

