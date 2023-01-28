Robin Roberts' break from GMA studios in NY gets off to an unexpected start - see photo The Good Morning America host was on her way to New Zealand with her partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts' travel plans aren't exactly going smoothly - but it's not all bad. The TV star departed GMA in New York this week to head to New Zealand where she'll be reporting.

However, she hasn't made it there yet as Robin's flight was rerouted leaving her and fiancee, Amber Laign, stuck in Hawaii.

The pair appreciated their unexpected surroundings and Robin posted a photo on Instagram of them soaking up the sun beachside on Friday.

Alongside the glorious image by the crystal, blue waters, she wrote: "Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii. Trying to make the best of flight being diverted to Honolulu until flooding subsides in Auckland. Hope all there are ok."

Earlier this week, she shared that she would be jetting across the world on assignment from GMA to report in New Zealand over the next week, with her trusty glam fam joining her.

In the video, after delivering the morning message and prayer before going on the air, she declared: "We're taking off!

"After several months of planning, glam fam and I, we're going to New Zealand! We leave today, we'll be reporting from there next week."

Robin and Amber got stuck in Hawaii

Robin elaborated: "It'll be a little challenging for us to post a daily message and prayer, but you know, we're always with you in spirit."

Many of her followers wished her safe travels, as she even expressed her excitement in the comments section, revealing that this would be her first trip Down Under.

Robin and Amber are currently planning their 2023 wedding after 18 years together. It was immediately after returning from the holiday break on 2 January that Robin shared that she and Amber were finally going to tie the knot this year.

Robin and Amber are planning their wedding this year

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she said on the show, before continuing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

Robin added: "We've talked about it, but we'd put it off because she [Amber] became ill [with breast cancer]. But it is saying 'yes' to that next chapter."

