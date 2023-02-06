Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: why the couple have a special month ahead of them The pair are no longer anchors on ABC morning show, GMA3

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship became public knowledge when reports of their affair hit the headlines in 2022 and, although neither party has spoken out about the news, the pair have been spotted kissing and hugging in public.

However, despite a whirlwind few months, the couple is clearly going strong judging by their public displays of affection – and they have a big month ahead of them. February will mark Amy and T.J.'s first Valentine's Day together since making their romance official. Check out the video below to see Amy and T.J.'s chemistry while hosting on the ABC show...

WATCH: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' flirtiest moments on GMA3

Both T.J. and Amy have been keeping a low profile in recent weeks and, although it is not known what their plans for the romantic holiday, which occurs on February 14 are, the pair will have more time on their hands to spend quality time together since departing from their regular slot of ABC's GMA3.

The couple decided to walk away from their positions as co-anchors after being caught in the affair scandal. A statement was released in January via PEOPLE magazine which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

The long-term colleagues struck up a romantic relationship

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions." Shortly after the news of the affair hit headlines, T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig.

The former couple share a nine-year-old daughter, Sabine, and Marilee was quick to release a statement afterward which read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

The news of their romance hit headlines in 2022

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible." T.J. was previously married to Amy Ferson with whom he shares two children.

Meanwhile, Amy has also been married twice and is estranged from her second husband, Andrew Shue. Amy shares two daughters Analise, 16, and Ava, 20, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh.

