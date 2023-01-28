Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger look so in love in dazzling new photo Renee has been dating the British presenter for 18 months

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going strong and his rare new photo of the couple together is sure to turn heads.

The TV star, 43, posted a romantic snapshot with the Hollywood actress, 53, on Instagram on Friday.

In the image, Ant was embracing Renee and staring adoringly down at her.

He captioned the post: "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights," and added a heart emoji and a kiss.

Fans praised the image in which they were both dressed smartly with Ant in a suit and Renee in a little black dress and heels.

But there were many who didn't recognize the Bridget Jones star as she was sporting new dark hair.

Renee and Ant enjoyed a romantic date night

"Have you got a new lady in your life?" asked one, while others chimed in to explain that it was Renee but with darker tresses.

The pair have been dating since June 2021 after meeting on his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

They prefer to keep their romance out of the spotlight, but are clearly still very happy together.

Last year, they even sparked wedding rumors after he shared a touching image on social media.

Renee has switched out her blonde locks for dark tresses

The photo was from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart-shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," which made reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place in 2022.

While Renee doesn't have any children, Ant is a father-of-three. His oldest two children, Amelie, 19, and Archie, 17, live in England, while three-year-old, Hudson, resides in California.

He shares her with his ex-wife, Flip or Flop star Christina Hall.

