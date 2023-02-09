Victoria Beckham pens heartbreaking message for devastating reason The wife of David Beckham is a doting mother of four…

Victoria Beckham is never shy of a candid update on social media when it comes to her family life or fashion brand but on Thursday, the star shared a heartbreaking message with fans.

The former Spice Girl, 48, posted a video on her Instagram Stories showing the devastating impact of the recent earthquake in Turkey. The clip was originally posted by UNICEF a charity which her husband, David Beckham, is a brand ambassador for.

Alongside the message were the words: "I'm shocked and saddened for the people of Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake.

"I want to share links to on-the-ground organisations that are aiding rescue and recovery efforts and helping survivors rebuild their lives. Please support if you can. VB x".

The star followed the heartfelt update with links to Oxfam and the British Red Cross, all of whom are working hard to help the cause.

The disaster, which happened at around 4 am on Monday, has caused at least 16,000 deaths so far.

The update came days after Victoria shocked fans by breaking her very strict diet rules.

Speaking about VB's dinner of choice, David said: "Since I've met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables. She'll very rarely deviate away from there," however the former Spice Girl was motivated to switch up her meal by her son Brooklyn – and nobody was happier than her 10-year-old daughter Harper Beckham.

Reposting a video of Brooklyn whipping up a steak soup, Victoria wrote: "Harper is excited for me to attempt this tomorrow for dinner!"

Brooklyn called the soup "one of his favourite dishes," and chatted to fans in the comments section of his post. When asked why he'd omitted onions from the soup, he wrote: "No onions because my wife isn't a fan," before adding: "Yes I washed everything."

