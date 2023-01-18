Victoria Beckham's bizarre display at private office has got us talking Did you spot the Spice Girls star's photos on display?

Victoria Beckham's latest mirror selfie has us talking about something other than her stunning dress – and that's because her office décor has left us baffled.

The Spice Girl's Monday morning snap gave fans a good look around her private office space with navy velvet sofas, a vast coffee table and plenty of personal trinkets.

WATCH: David Beckham reveals his habits that annoy Victoria Beckham

Loading the player...

On the windowsill, behind the fashion designer, two glass edged photo frames can be seen, but what some may find odd is that the frames appear to contain the same image.

Albeit the black-and-white image in the smaller frame is a cropped in version, but they comprise of the same people.

Victoria Beckham took a snap in her office

Could it be that Victoria loves her family photo so much she's decided to display it twice? Or could it be that the star is yet to add her personal snaps and these are merely the pictures that come with the frames. We'd certainly love a closer look!

Victoria has two near-identical pictures on display

Her crystals on display on the coffee table and windowsill got fans and fellow celebs talking in the comments. "That huge crystal on the window ledge," penned one, and: "I'm looking at the amethyst crystal," added another.

As well as her city office space, that appears to be on an upper floor, Victoria has a creative haven inside her £31million mansion in Holland Park.

The star has an office at home too

One day, the mother-of-four was pictured at her mid-century style desk which overlooks her private garden.

"What, don’t all zoom call set-ups look like this?" Victoria wrote as she sat in an arm chair at her laptop ready for work.

The Beckhams live in Holland Park

Three ring lights had been positioned around her to provide the perfect lighting for her virtual chats, while a large houseplant could be seen to one side next to the cream curtains.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's quirky themed £11.5million mansion she used to live in

VB's beautiful house didn't go unnoticed by her loyal followers, who took to the comments section to write: "Nice view," and: "Love the view." We wish our work-from-home set-up was that glamourous!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.