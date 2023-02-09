Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney shows off sculpted waist in sheer corset The fashion stylist was once part of the Duchess of Sussex's inner circle

Jessica Mulroney is known for her impeccable taste in fashion, so it comes as no surprise that she served up a winning look on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the close friend of Meghan Markle showed off her toned physique whilst posing for a stunning mirror selfie.

The 42-year-old, who has been absent on social media of late, rocked a sheer black corset, styled further with flared trousers and a sleeveless crop top.

With her earphones on and giving fans a glimpse inside her incredible walk-in wardrobe, Jessica wrote: "Conferencing + wardrobing".

The fashion post comes shortly after the mum-of-three finally acknowledged her appearance in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix series in a cryptic post.

Jessica was once incredibly close to the Duchess of Sussex, with the pair forming a bond when Meghan moved to Canada; her three children were even part of her wedding celebrations with Prince Harry.

Jessica shared this mirror selfie on Wednesday

However, the two ladies had a reported falling out in 2020 when influencer Sasha Exeter called out Jessica for displaying "textbook white privilege" within the fashion blogging community.

Meghan was said to have then ended their friendship. Jessica kept a low profile following the release of Meghan and Harry's Netflix documentary and Harry's memoirs, but she broke her silence recently with a black-and-white photo that appears to show her at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding reception.

The stylist could be seen wearing a gold, embellished cowl-back dress for the celebration, with her hair up in a high ponytail.

She was pictured smiling at the camera with three other guests, including Suits actress Abigail Spencer. Interestingly, however, Jessica chose not to add a caption to the post. She also disabled all comments.

