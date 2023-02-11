Strictly's Kai Widdrington poses with rarely-seen teenage sister in stunning photo Strictly star Kai Widdrington posed with his younger sister at the Live Tour

Aside from his blossoming relationship with fellow Strictly pro, Nadiya Bychkova, Kai Widdrington often keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, including his family.

But when his sister, Tia, came to visit him as he performed on the Strictly Live Tour with Helen Skelton, the dancer couldn't help but gush with pride. Kai reshared a post onto his Instagram Stories that featured the pair together. He towered over his younger sibling as they stood side by side, both with huge grins on their faces.

Kai may have been caught off guard by his sister's visit, as he was still in a dressing gown as they stood in the arena together, while Tia wore a tan puffer coat over a black jumper.

The professional dancer gave a sweet insight into how much his family meant to him, as he shared: "Family is everything," alongside a heart emoji.

Not much is known about Kai's teenage sister, but she has her own TikTok account where she shares updates on her life, including her GCSE results and preparations for her driving test.

Kai will not have been spending much time at home lately with the Live Tour keeping him occupied, but when it concludes on Sunday, the professional dancer has another tour to look forward to.

Kai and Tia have a strong bond

Last month, his girlfriend shared a video confirming that she and her beau were heading on their own nationwide tour, titled Once Upon a Time.

The star will have a little bit of time to relax before heading on the mammoth tour, which is scheduled to begin on 27 March in Portsmouth.

The show will last for just under two months, with the final performance slated to be on 7 May in Dartford.

Fans were thrilled with the news as one noted: "Such a cute couple," and another simply added: "Booked in April so looking forward to seeing them."

