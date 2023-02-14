Lara Spencer looks positively glowing in au-natural selfie from her Connecticut home The GMA star looks fantastic!

Lara Spencer has a fabulous sense of style and is often complimented on her appearance too.

MOST READ: What is Rihanna's baby son's name? All we know

The Good Morning America star received a mass of praise after sharing a new selfie on Instagram over the weekend, as she waited for the Super Bowl game to start.

In the picture, Lara was seen sitting in her living room with her beloved pet dog Riva, sporting minimal makeup - and glowing as a result.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Lara Spencer's family life

Loading the player...

The mother-of-two also sported a pair of oversized glasses, which attracted the attention of many of her followers.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares supportive message to GMA co-star after 'challenging' experience

ALSO POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

Remarks included: "I love your glasses!" and "You look beautiful," as well as "Most authentic picture of you ever," and "This is a totally cool look for you."

Lara has had a challenging start to the year, but has been keeping her spirits up nonetheless. Back in December, the 53-year-old tore her plantar plate and ligament in her foot, which resulted in her having to get a boot just before Christmas.

Lara Spencer looked beautiful in a makeup-free selfie posted on Instagram

She shared a lengthy post on Instagram at the time, detailing what had happened. It read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

MORE: Michael Strahan and Robin Roberts warn GMA co-star to 'be careful' in fun backstage photo

MORE: Lara Spencer celebrates son Duff's birthday with childhood memories

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Despite needing to rest and wear a boot, Lara isn't letting her injury stop her when it comes to exercise too. She posted a recent video of herself being through her paces, all while wearing her surgical boot.

Lara has a fabulous sense of style

She captioned one post: "Tennis. I'm comin for ya....... Thank you @performanceoptimalhealth. Let's get this rehab started," and then added a clip of herself working on her core.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's surprising injury revealed during trip to visit son Joaquin in Michigan

"I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5 BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime," she wrote: "This is a great ab buster! 3x 30 seconds each leg. Use ankle weights to really feel the burn (my boot does that for me!). Thanks Shane! @performanceoptimalhealth."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.