How Michael Strahan led support for T.J. Holmes' ex-wife following Amy Robach affair The former GMA3 star is now dating his ex-colleague Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes has been keeping a low profile since leaving Good Morning America and is currently not on social media.

MOST READ: Celine Dion's waterpark home she gave up for new life revealed

However, his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, has shared a number of updates since the news of the star's affair with former colleague Amy Robach was made public in November.

Marilee has been interacting with T.J.'s former co-stars online too, with the likes of Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan showing their support for her, along with Amy's former 20/20 co-star Deborah Roberts.

VIDEO: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' flirtiest moments on air

Loading the player...

This happened most recently when Marilee shared a heartfelt message to the former couple's daughter, Sabine, on her birthday.

POPULAR: Amy Robach and David Muir's relationship amid 20/20 shake-up

MORE: Kelly Ripa reacts to Live! co-star's long-awaited baby news

Michael was one of the first to respond to the sweet post, writing: "Happy birthday Sabine," along with a praying hand emoji.

Robin wrote a similar message along with some upbeat birthday-related emojis, including a balloon and a present.

Deborah, meanwhile, wrote: "Happy birthday dear Sabine. What a joy you are!"

Michael Strahan was one of the many GMA stars to show support to T.J. Holmes' ex-wife

The show of support certainly touched Marilee too, who replied to all three messages. She responded to Michael with a red love heart emoji, while writing: "Thank you, love!" to Robin. Deborah's reply read: "awww," along with a red love heart emoji.

MORE: GMA3 viewers all saying the same thing about Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's departure

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

The former couple had been married for 12 years, the same amount of time that Amy and her ex-husband Andrew Shue had been married for.

Michael Strahan with T.J. Holmes and Robin Roberts

Amy and Andrew are yet to speak out in public about their split, and while Amy is back on social media, she has made no mention of it to date.

POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Amy Robach's ex stepson appears to comment on her departure from GMA

Amy and T.J. are currently moving on after the decision was made for the pair to step down from their roles on the ABC network.

T.J. pictured with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision on January 27, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Make sure you never miss a another story! Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.