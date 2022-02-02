Steph McGovern is a very proud mother to a little girl with her longterm partner – and she now is showing her support for another first-time mum-to-be.

The Packed Lunch star was among the thousands of well-wishers celebrating with Scottish presenter Storm Huntley, who announced her pregnancy this week.

Storm, 34, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a sweet snapshot showing her stood in front of a blown-up version of her sonogram on a screen, beaming for the camera as she holds her baby bump.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages!" wrote the presenter, who works on debate show, Jeremy Vine. "It's been wonderful to share our amazing news with you all!"

Thank you for all the lovely messages! It’s been wonderful to share our amazing news with you all! 🍼👶🏻🤰🏻💕 pic.twitter.com/5sPmhV0V9T — Storm (@StormHuntley) February 1, 2022

Storm Huntley is expecting her first baby!

Steph was quick to like the post – one of many to show their support for Storm and her husband, The LaFontaines lead singer, Kerr Okan, whom she married in September 2021.

Meanwhile, Steph confirmed in July 2019 that she was pregnant with her first child, and in November that year announced the happy news that she had given birth to a baby girl.

Steph is a very proud mum to her little girl

The 39-year-old star has never shared the name of her daughter, nor the identity of her girlfriend, although it's previously been reported she works as a TV executive.

Appearing on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, Steph revealed: "Me and my partner got together, and we had been friends for a long time before we got together and so she knew all about this, that I was thinking about what to do.

"And then we got together and she was like, 'Why don't we just go for it?' And we hadn't even been together for that long and I was like, 'Do you reckon?' And she was like, 'Yeah, yeah. What's stopping us?' And so then we decided we would have a baby."

The star prefers to keep her family out of the spotlight

Steph, who carried their baby, also revealed that she had suffered in the early stage of pregnancy. "The morning sickness, ah man, like that was horrendous and I still can't look at the Co-op logo because I once threw up in the vegetable aisle of the Co-op!" she confessed.

"And now I can't even, and it's really awkward because a new Co-op opened on our street and I was like I can't even look at that, I have to cross over!"

