Amy Robach's daughters share glimpse of Andrew Shue's birthday celebration in sweet tributes The former GMA3 star has two daughters with her first husband, though they grew up with Andrew as their stepfather

Amy Robach may have become estranged from her husband Andrew Shue following her affair with her former GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes, but when it comes to her daughters, it seems the actor is intent on maintaining a relationship with them.

The former GMA anchor has two daughters, Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 16, with her first husband, Tim McIntosh, from whom she split from in 2009. Her daughters were only two and seven years old when the following year she married Andrew, and they developed a close friendship with his three sons from his own previous marriage.

Now, as he rings in his 56th birthday, not only did he have his sons by his side, but Amy's daughters too, who were sure to shower him with love.

WATCH: Amy Robach's Rise To Fame

Loading the player...

MORE: Inside Michael Strahan’s public fall out with former co-star Kelly Ripa

Both Ava and Annaliese shared glimpses from his birthday celebration on their Instagram accounts, revealing that they went out to dinner with his family in downtown New York City.

Ava shared a video from the birthday dinner, which showed she was seated straight across from her former stepfather. The Instagram Story captured the moment a cake was brought out for him, and him cheekily attempting to blow the sparkler that had been dug into it.

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

Meanwhile, her youngest sister also shared a sweet tribute to Andrew on Instagram, sharing a photo of the now 56-year-old seemingly taking a nap.

The youngest of Amy's daughers shared a candid photo of Andrew

It sees him lying down on a sofa with his eyes closed, a dog sitting next to him as he's dozing off. "Happy birthday Andy," she wrote alongside a smiley face, adding: "I love you," with a red heart emoji next to it.

MORE: The Rookie star Nathan Fillion inundated with fan messages after falling ill

MORE: Heidi Klum's son looks identical to famous dad Seal in rare childhood photo

While Amy's daughters celebrated his birthday, their mom was away on vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with none other than her current beau T.J.

Amy's two daughters were younger than ten when their mom married Andrew

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the two are seen enjoying their fun in the sun poolside, sharing laughs and kisses while they develop a proper sunkissed tan.

Their vacation comes just a month after it was confirmed that they would not be returning to their hosting roles at GMA3.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.