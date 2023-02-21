Amy Robach gets sun-kissed glow while on vacation with T.J. Holmes The former GMA3 stars' relationship seems to be going strong

Amy Robach is soaking up the sun in Mexico, and not only does she have T.J. Holmes by her side, she is showing off her post-marathon training bod!

The two stars, who were ousted from ABC following the revelation of their affair, seem to know a thing or two about "funemployment."

Just in time for President's Day, the two opted to jet off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and have been spotted laughing and sharing kisses in between their tanning sessions.

In photos first shared on The Daily Mail, Amy and T.J. appear in good spirits, as they lay by the pool among the tropical palms and bougainvilleas galore.

Amid her time in the sun, the former GMA host opted for the perfect bikini to achieve a sunkissed tan. She was seen donning a metallic, black triangle bikini, the top held together by a gold hoop, and its bottom has ties on its sides that further accentuate her physique.

Meanwhile, her new beau opted for a pair of old-school boardshorts with a multicolor plaid print. They both accessorized with aviator-style sunglasses.

Amy and T.J. allegedly bonded over their marathon training

The two have been taking advantage of their spare time and lessened responsibilities since leaving their hosting gigs at GMA3, and their latest Mexico vacation is certainly not the only one they have enjoyed in the aftermath of their departure.

In recent weeks, not only have the two been spotted around their home base of New York City – Amy recently moved to an apartment not far from the one she previously shared with her estranged husband Andrew Shue – but they have also been seen traveling to Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California.

The couple have been off the air since November

Though the two were placed on a hiatus by ABC shortly after news broke that they were in a relationship with one another, confirmation that they would not be returning didn't come until nearly two months later.

On January 27, People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

