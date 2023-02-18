Amy Robach and T.J Holmes can't keep their hands off each other during Mexico break Their affair emerged in November 2022

Good Morning Mexico! Amy Robach and T.J Holmes have been pictured having fun in the sun as they headed to Puerto Vallarta for a city break after being let go from network ABC.

The two - whose affair was revealed in November 2022 - were pictured wrapped arm in arm and all smiles as they wandered through the city streets and happily stopped to talk to fans. In the pictures, published by TMZ, Amy rocked Daisy Dukes and a cropped black wraparound top, and T.J keeping it casual in a white tee and blue jeans.

The ousted stars – who recently sparked engagement rumors – officially parted ways with the network in January after they were put on hiatus amid an internal investigation.

On January 27 ABC released a statement which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The statement added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy, who recently purcahsed a new penthouse in Manhattan, has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014. The pair have both been hosting together on GMA3 since 2020, alongside their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy and T.J have not been shy since going public with their romance

Although neither party has spoken out about their romance, they have been spotted kissing and hugging in public, and in early February T.J was spotted ring shopping ahead of Amy's 50th birthday.

The TV anchor reportedly chose a $650, 18-karat gold Unity Cable ring, before making his way to Tiffany & Co. and buying a delicate gold chain onto which he was pictured looping the promise ring.

T.J.'s chosen gift is typically associated with a promise of commitment, which Amy will be able to wear around her neck.

The two fell in love across 2022, according to reports

Shortly after the news of the affair hit headlines, T.J. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares ten-year-old daughter, Sabine.

Meanwhile, Amy and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue reportedly sold their marital home two weeks before her and T.J's affair was made public in November.

