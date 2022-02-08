Sam Faiers wows in leather leggings and bump-hugging knit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former The Only Way is Essex star Sam Faiers looked lovely in black leather-look leggings while on a sweet family trip to Surrey. The pregnant TV star was snapped in the leggings, which she paired with a bold pink heart print cardigan, white tank top and chunky black boots.

Teaming the look with some simple gold jewellery and golden-hued makeup, Sam really embraced the pregnancy glow. Wearing her caramel hair down loose and perfectly curled, the star fused casual weekend style with playful patterns to create the ideal outfit.

WATCH: Sam Faiers shows off incredible garden set-up

The 31-yer-old was pictured smiling in an idyllic, lollipop-lined sweet shop setting, the pink interiors complementing her bubblegum-colored cardigan. She was later photographed enjoying a Sunday roast with her children, Rosie and Paul.

Taking to Instagram to share the images, Sam posted the pictures alongside the caption: "Country Sundays. A lamb roast, sweet & coffee stop & a walk. Spreading the love in @stylecheat #gift," with some love heart emojis.

Sam looked pretty in pink

Friends and fans loved the look. Love Island's Francesca Allen commented with heart-eye and heart emojis, while presenter and podcaster Luisa Zissman added "Gorgeous." A third follower commented: "Stunning."

Feeling inspired by Sam's leather leggings look? We've found the perfect dupe for you from Karen Millen, perfect for casual days and dressy nights out.

Black Faux Leather Leggings, £36, Karen Millen

Dress the leggings down with white sneakers and a knit jumper for a cosy spring outfit. Or, if you fancy something a little saucier, dress the leggings up with some strappy heels, a white shirt and gold jewellery. Other essential accessories include a large cup of coffee like the one Sam is holding - for all the new mums out there.

Sam announced her unexpected pregnancy with her third child with husband Paul Knightly back in November. The news delighted fans who had suspected the glamorous mother-of-two was expecting, after concealing her stomach in several pictures from the family's most recent holiday to Dubai.

