Daisy Jones & The Six star Sam Claflin 'was in a really bad place' after Laura Haddock divorce The Peaky Blinders actor was previously married to the Downton Abbey star

Sam Claflin has given fans a candid insight into his personal life, discussing what it has been like being a single dad after his split from ex-wife Laura Haddock.

Speaking with Variety, the 36-year-old - who is set to star alongside Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six - admitted he "was in a dark place" when he got cast for the Amazon Prime Video series.

"I'd been through quite a lot personally at the time," he said about his divorce. "I was in a really bad place."

Both Sam and Laura, who started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013, announced their decision to split in August 2019. During their six-year marriage, the former couple welcomed two children; seven-year-old Pip and five-year-old Margot.

"I think I needed to work out a few kinks in my own life, to figure out who I was as this dad on my own in a house outnumbered by two toddlers," he reflected on the early days of being a single dad. "Then this job coming out the back of that was just the most fun, joyous fresh start."

Speaking about playing Billy Dunne - a musician who struggles with staying faithful along with drug and alcohol addiction - in Daisy Jones & The Six, Sam added: "I was a husband. I've been through marriage and the struggle of juggling work, family life, home and being grounded.

Sam and Laura confirmed their split in August 2019

"The obstacles he has to overcome, like becoming a dad and the fear or anxiety that brings, feeling like you might fail."

He added: "His fear of failure is something that I can massively relate to - needing to feel approval and the fear of abandonment. I've been through this struggle. And I'm sure the struggle will continue."

Although Sam tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight, in September 2022, he went Instagram official with his first-known relationship since his divorce.

The British actor, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Hunger Games, is romancing beautiful model Cassie Amato, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

