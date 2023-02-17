Who is Sam Claflin dating? Meet the Daisy Jones & The Six star's new love after Laura Haddock split The British actor was previously married to Downton Abbey star Laura Haddock

Sam Claflin is soon set to appear on our screens alongside Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six - but ahead of the debut of the highly-anticipated series, how much do we know about his love life?

The 36-year-old, who will play Billy Dunne in the Amazon Prime drama, was married to Downton Abbey actress Laura Haddock, whom he split from in August 2019.

WATCH: Sam Claflin to star in new series Daisy Jones & the Six

Both Sam and Laura, who started dating in 2011 and were married in July 2013, announced their decision to split after six years of marriage. At the time, the pair posted a joint statement that said they were moving forward with "nothing but love".

"Laura and I have decided to legally separate," Sam's message on Instagram read. "We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst continuing to raise our family together."

He continued: "We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time. Both of us x."

During their marriage, the former couple welcomed two children; seven-year-old Pip and five-year-old Margot.

Sam shared this snap with Cassie back in September

Although Sam tends to keep his private life away from the spotlight, in September 2022, he went Instagram official with his first-known relationship since his divorce.

The British actor, who has appeared in Peaky Blinders and Hunger Games, is romancing beautiful model Cassie Amato, who was previously linked to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sam and Laura confirmed their split in August 2019

Rumours of their relationship began to swirl last summer when Sam seemingly wrote gushing comments on the American beauty's Instagram page.

The couple also rang in the New Year together in London, with Cassie sharing a series of images on her social media page. "Happy 2023 friends [heart emojis]," she simply wrote.

