Amy Robach's daughter Ava announces exciting news concerning her debut album

Amy Robach may not be sure where her career is headed following her exit from GMA after news broke of her affair with T.J. Holmes, but her eldest daughter, Ava McIntosh, is clear on what she wants for her future.

The 21-year-old has her eyes set on a singing career, and is getting closer and closer to achieving it.

The former Good Morning America host has two daughters with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh; Ava, and her youngest sister Annaliese, or Annie, who is sixteen. The former couple were together from 1996 and 2009, and the following year she married her now estranged husband Andrew Shue.

Ava took to Instagram to reveal exciting news concerning her aspiring music career, announcing that her debut record is set to be released soon.

Sharing a black and white photo of herself in which she is looking straight on to the camera, leaning over a bar, and her curls are on full display, she also revealed the name of her upcoming debut: A Place To Come Home To.

"The ball is rolling," she said of the incoming record, adding: "It's on its way, thanks to a village of friends (and The Village, HA)," referring to Greenwich Village, the downtown New York City neighborhood she frequents, often performing at some of its iconic jazz bars such as The Bitter End.

Ava gave a first look into the visuals for her new record

In her caption, she credited the aforementioned music venue as a place that marked "the beginning" of her career, endearingly stating: "There's no greater place on the planet."

Ava was flooded with support and excited anticipation over the news in the comments section under the post, including a comment from her little sister Annie, who wrote: "Wooooooo," and: "SLAYY."

The 21-year-old is Amy's eldest daughter

The 21-year-old first teased she was working on an album at the beginning of February, when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Stories from a recording studio.

"Anyone want to shoot my album cover on 35mm?" she wrote at the time, the results of which she teased in her latest post.

