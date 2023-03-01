Charles Spencer details future son-in-law's shock flight in candid chat

Since launching his new podcast, Charles Spencer has been sharing some glimpses into his personal life, including his pride in his youngest daughter Charlotte, 11, and whether he expects to attend King Charles' coronation.

The Earl, whose youngest sister was Diana, Princess of Wales, spoke on the latest episode of Rabbit Hole Detectives about a scary in-flight experience his daughter's partner went through on a journey to the UK.

WATCH: Charles Spencer's family home revealed

Loading the player...

During a wide-ranging discussion on the history podcast, which Charles co-hosts alongside the Rev Richard Coles and historian Dr Cat Jarman, he said: "One of my daughters' boyfriends was flying from South Africa and asked the person next to them what they were going to London for and they said 'a heart operation', and then they died mid-flight."

Charles didn't reveal which of his daughter's partners had witnessed the tragic incident, but he did share that the flight attendants were understandably distressed and his "future son-in-law" was unable to change seats.

MORE: Earl Charles Spencer details lucky escape with dramatic photo of horrific fire at Althorp

The author's daughter Lady Kitty Spencer married multimillionaire businessman Michael Lewis, in July 2021, while her younger sister, Lady Amelia, is set to marry her long-term beau Greg Mallett later this month.

Charles with wife Karen

Amelia's twin, Eliza, meanwhile, has been dating her boyfriend Channing Millerd for seven years. In the same episode, the father-of-seven prompted discussion about whether we might see pubs named after the late Queen Elizabeth II, as they are never named in tribute to living monarchs.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving Frogmore Cottage is 'private family matter'

MORE: How Queen Consort Camilla has prepared her children for King Charles' coronation

On Instagram, on Monday evening, the 58-year-old surprised his followers with his latest update from his family's ancestral home, Althorp, uploading a photo of police cars and a fire engine outside of the property.

The Stories caption read: "We welcomed @northamptonshirepolice to Althorp this evening – showing local residents what their Rural Crime division have to offer."

The Earl didn't elaborate on the community gathering but the beautiful home surely made a wonderful backdrop for such an event.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.