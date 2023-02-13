Nicola Peltz Beckham shares super sweet family update

Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, has indulged her fans with a Q&A on Instagram, giving updates on her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 23, as well as other parts of her glamorous life in the US.

During the session, one fan asked: "How many dogs do you have now?" to which Nicola replied "Five," along with a heart emoji and a picture of two of them snuggled together.

The couple now have five dogs together

The model often refers to her pet pooches as her 'babies' and shares lots of photographs of them online.

In one adorable post, Nicola can be seen in the picture laying back on a sofa with Brooklyn by her side. Resting on her stomach is her dog, who can be seen licking her face – which appears to be covered by a sheet mask.

Fans on Instagram loved the snapshot into life with the Peltz Beckhams. "My forever couple!!" one wrote, while a second added: "Perfect Sunday morning!" along with love heart eyes.

They love their furry friends

So, it's been confirmed, Nicola and Brooklyn are already a family of seven! And perhaps the couple will be adding a baby to the mix soon as Brooklyn has strongly expressed his desire to be a young father.

A few weeks ago, Nicola also inadvertently gave fans an update on where the couple are living.

In a cute Instagram post of a new candle, Nicola wrote: "You make incredible candles @andiejjane and fully organic. So proud of you! It smells soooo good! I have them all over my apt."

The couple sold their first home together, a $11million Beverly Hills property, ahead of their nuptials and Nicola has now confirmed they are living back at her bachelorette pad, as we suspected.

The apartment is located in Los Angeles, and it is where Nicola lived prior to moving in with Brooklyn in the first place.

