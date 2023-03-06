Newly single Avril Lavigne puts on show-stopping display in knee-high boots

Avril Lavigne and her fiancé Mod-Sun recently called time on their relationship, but Avril hasn't let the break up get her down.

Rather than wallowing at home, the Sk8r Boi singer jetted to Paris to attend Stella McCartney's show at fashion week – and she looked incredible at the event.

In her trademark black attire, Avril looked every inch the rock chick, pairing an ultra-fluffy black coat with a Stella McCartney tee and wow-worthy knee-high black star-printed boots to complete the ensemble.

Avril Lavigne looked fabulous at Paris Fashion Week

Avril finished the look with lashings of black eyeliner and nude lipstick, allowing her statement boots to do the talking.

The singer sat by Miley Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus for the event, with the two larking about on Instagram during the show.

Avri Lavigne has attended several Paris Fashion Week shows

Since flying to Paris, Avril has attended several fashion week shows, wearing head-to-toe black for each appearance, with fans lapping up her looks. "I'm loving this new era of Avril Lavigne," one commented, while another wrote: "You have been SERVING lately."

The 38-year-old has certainly changed her look from her days of cargo pants and white vests – and perhaps her latest glow-up is a result of her recent breakup from Mod Sun, whom she got engaged to in Paris in April 2022. Watch our insider video on their relationship below...

The pair broke up in February 2023, with Mod Sun claiming that he was blindsided by the news after Avril's reps confirmed the split to Page Six on Tuesday.

According to reports, the couple has parted ways after being "on and off" for the past couple of months. However, Mod revealed that the break-up has come as a surprise to him.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," a spokesperson for the Flames hitmaker told Page Six.

Avril has since been spotted several times with rapper Tyga, leading fans to speculate that they are dating.

